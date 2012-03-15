Fatal shooting outside South Bay liquor store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A shooting outside a Chula Vista liquor store left one man dead, police officials said Thursday.

Officers were called out to the store in the 600 block of F Street near Broadway where shots were fired about 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Officers found the victim, later identified as Jimmy Rodriguez Jr., 20, who had been shot twice, police said.

Police tried to render first aid before the victim was taken to UCSD Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

The shooting occurred after a fight that started inside the store, police said.