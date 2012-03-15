Pedestrian death under investigation in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - Authorities released the name Thursday of a woman who was struck and killed by a car on an East County thoroughfare.
Barbara Connaughy, 49, walked directly into the path of an eastbound Chrysler PT Cruiser in the 1100 block of East Main Street in El Cajon shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to police and the county Medical Examiner's Office. She died at the scene.
Witnesses said Connaughy was talking to people seated on a bench at a bus stop when she stepped into the roadway.
In addition to apparently being distracted and unaware of approaching traffic, the El Cajon resident was wearing dark-colored clothing, which is not recommended for people walking at night, police Lt. Frank La Haye said.
THIS IS A STORY UPDATE. For an earlier version, read below.
EL CAJON (CNS) - An investigation was under way Thursday into the death of a 50-year-old woman who was fatally struck by an oncoming car when she walked into an El Cajon street mid block.
Witnesses told police the woman was talking to companions about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday when she walked into the 1100 block of E. Main Street. She was wearing dark clothing and appeared to be unaware of traffic, said El Cajon police Lt. Frank La Haye.
The woman was struck by a PT Cruiser headed eastbound. The car's driver stopped immediately and a passerby also stopped to render first aid until paramedics arrived, La Haye said. Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene, he said.
The victims name was not released pending family notification.
The PT Cruiser's driver was cooperating with traffic investigators, La Haye said.
The El Cajon Police Department advised pedestrians who walk at night to wear bright colors and use crosswalks whenever possible.
Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call the El Cajon Police Department Traffic Division at (619) 441-1632.
