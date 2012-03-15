Pedestrian death under investigation in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - Authorities released the name Thursday of a woman who was struck and killed by a car on an East County thoroughfare.

Barbara Connaughy, 49, walked directly into the path of an eastbound Chrysler PT Cruiser in the 1100 block of East Main Street in El Cajon shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to police and the county Medical Examiner's Office. She died at the scene.

Witnesses said Connaughy was talking to people seated on a bench at a bus stop when she stepped into the roadway.

In addition to apparently being distracted and unaware of approaching traffic, the El Cajon resident was wearing dark-colored clothing, which is not recommended for people walking at night, police Lt. Frank La Haye said.

