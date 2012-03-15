New Navy ship named for San Diego begins trip to home port

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The USS San Diego Thursday began its initial voyage to its namesake home port.
The amphibious transport dock departed Huntington Ingalls Industries' shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., and will sail through the Panama Canal before arriving in San Diego, according to the Navy.
The departure was held up for a couple of days when the San Diego's commanding officer, Cmdr. Jon Haydel, was relieved of duty because of allegations of personal misconduct. He was replaced by Cmdr. Kevin Myers on a temporary basis.
The vessel is scheduled to be commissioned here on May 19.
"San Diego is now on its way to join the fleet where the ship will provide critical amphibious lift capability for Marines and their vehicles and cargo," said Jay Stefany, a Navy program manager for San Antonio-class LPDs.
Once commissioned, the San Diego and its crew will begin sea trials to test the ship's systems and complete certifications.
The ship is the fourth named for "America's Finest City," including a light-cruiser that was the second-most decorated Navy vessel of World War II and the first major warship to enter Tokyo Bay after Japan's surrender.
