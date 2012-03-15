The Dish with Anita: Roasted Brussels sprouts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Dish with Anita: Roasted Brussels sprouts

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - I love Brussels sprouts but don't care for some of the traditional steaming or boiling methods of cooking them, since I find this removes a lot of flavor and sometimes leaves them mushy. So here's a recipe for a roasted version. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 to 2 lbs Brussels sprouts, trimmed and cut in half

1 tsp of each - sea salt, sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, paprika

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

Olive oil

Good quality Balsamic vinegar

Non-stick cooking spray

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Cover a baking sheet with foil and spray with non stick cooking spray.

Trim Brussels sprouts, cut in half and place in a mixing bowl. In a small bowl or cup, combine seasonings.

Drizzle about three tablespoons of olive oil over Brussels sprouts, toss and make sure to evenly coat. Sprinkle half of the seasoning mix over the Brussels sprouts and toss, making sure to evenly coat. Turn prepared Brussels sprouts onto foil-lined baking sheet and drizzle one tablespoon of olive oil over sprouts and sprinkle with remaining seasoning mixture.

Place in 425 degree preheated oven and cook for 25 minutes, stirring the Brussels sprouts halfway through. Once the Brussels sprouts have caramelized and are tender when pierced with a fork, remove from oven and transfer to a serving bowl. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and serve hot.

