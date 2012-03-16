Police search for suspect in attempted rape in North Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police Friday were on the lookout for a man who apparently attempted to rape a pedestrian in North Park.

The woman told investigators that she was grabbed by the man while walking in the 3400 block of Texas Street about 7 p.m. Thursday, said San Diego police Officer David Stafford. The woman was walking southbound when she noticed the man walking toward her, he said.

The man paused mid-block and appeared to be tying his shoe, then grabbed her from behind "in a sexually assaulting manner" as she walked by him, the officer said.

The woman managed to break free and ran screaming, and the man fled, Stafford said.

The assailant was described as Hispanic, between 28 and 32, around 5 feet 10 and 180 pounds, with short dark hair, brown eyes and possibly a mustache. He was last seen wearing a light T-shirt under a button-down shirt, loose jeans and a dark baseball cap with light stitching.

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.