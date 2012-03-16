Apple fans snap up new iPad on 1st day

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The new iPad has arrived in the U.S.

Stores along the East Coast have begun selling Apple's latest tablet computer. It's going on sale at 8 a.m. local time Friday in the U.S. and nine other countries.

Earlier in Asia and Europe, Apple stores and other retailers drew die-hard fans.

In Hong Kong, a steady stream of buyers picked up their new devices at preset times at the city's sole Apple store after entering an online lottery. The system required buyers to have local ID cards to help thwart attempts by visitors from mainland China, where the device isn't on sale yet.

The new model comes with a faster processor and a much sharper screen. It also boasts an improved camera, similar to that of the latest iPhone.

