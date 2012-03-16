Veteran cop pleads not guilty to stealing drugs from police impound

VISTA (CNS) - A Carlsbad police officer accused of stealing heroin from an impound room pleaded not guilty Friday to two felony counts and was allowed to remain free on his own recognizance.

Michael Koch, 44, was arrested almost two months ago.

"The officer was charged with burglary as a felony, which is entering the building with the intent to commit a theft, and he is also charged with possession of heroin," Deputy District Attorney Jack Bucci said.

The 18-year veteran faces up to three years, eight months in prison, if convicted.

Bucci disclosed few details about the case.

A statement from the Carlsbad Police Department after Koch was arrested said "numerous" police employees witnessed the alleged thefts. Police Chief Gary Morrison expressed "tremendous disappointment" in Koch's arrest, after which he was placed on paid administrative leave.

Judge Marshall Hockett scheduled a readiness conference for April 18.