Fire crews quickly put out blaze at abandoned El Cajon house

El CAJON (CNS) - A fire in an abandoned house in El Cajon was extinguished in 15 minutes Thursday night, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 7:43 p.m. at 593 E. Madison Ave., said Monica

Zech of Heartland Fire & Rescue, whose firefighters battled the blaze with assistance from the San Miguel Fire Protection District.

Though the home had been abandoned and its windows boarded up, it still contained household items and debris, Zech said.

No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $200,000 and the cause is under investigation, Zech said.