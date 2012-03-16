Police investigate Pizza Hut robbery in North Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police Friday investigated an armed robbery at a Pizza Hut in North Park.

A handgun-toting man entered the business at 2786 University Ave. about 10:15 p.m. Thursday and demanded money, said San Diego police Officer David Stafford. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the gunman as black, about 40, 6 feet 1 and 200 pounds, with short hair. He wore a black hoodie and dark jeans, Stafford said.

No one was injured in the robbery.