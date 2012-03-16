Man arrested for abducting, sexually assaulting woman on Fiesta Island

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 50-year-old landscaper was behind bars Friday on suspicion of abducting a pedestrian in Linda Vista, taking her to Fiesta Island and raping her, authorities reported.
Sex-crimes detectives arrested Michael John Kobulnicky of Lemon Grove as he was walking near his apartment on Thursday afternoon, according to San Diego police.
About 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Kobulnicky allegedly spotted the alleged victim while driving on Linda Vista Road, pulled over and asked her if she wanted a ride home, SDPD Lt. Anastasia Smith said.
The 56-year-old woman accepted the offer and got into Kobulnicky's vehicle, Smith said. When they reached the woman's residence, however, he kept driving and continued on into the Mission Bay area.
After parking on Fiesta Island, the 6-foot-3-inch, 205-pound suspect allegedly pulled the victim out of the vehicle and sexually assaulted her, the lieutenant said. He then drove off, leaving her behind.
The woman immediately reported the alleged crimes, and investigators gathered evidence, including surveillance video. Six days later, police released some of the footage to local news outlets. The resulting publicity generated "numerous" tips that helped detectives identify Kobulnicky as the alleged assailant, Smith said.
Kobulnicky, who is employed as a landscape supervisor, was booked into county jail on suspicion of rape, kidnapping and forcible sex with a foreign object. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.
The search for a missing boater in Oceanside ended when authorities recovered the man's body hours after the boat he rented Saturday morning washed ashore without him.
A 57-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed, head-on, into another car in North County late Friday night. That collision has many residents concerned with the construction along the roadway and whether it’s a hazard to drivers.
Several people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following, what appears to be, a human smuggling attempt.
A man suspected of carrying out an armed holdup and carjacking in Hillcrest Friday got into a collision hours later in the East County and then fled on foot, prompting police to descend on the area in search of him.
A former lieutenant for a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for his role in a criminal smuggling organization responsible for shipping heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico into San Diego.
A legal battle against the San Diego Association of Government's long-term transportation plan ended Friday when the agency and the environmental group plaintiffs settled out of court.
Rep. Darrell Issa Friday praised Escondido for becoming the first city in San Diego County to express support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
April is “Donate Life” month and San Diego transplant recipients are coming together to encourage organ donation.
It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.