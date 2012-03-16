Man arrested for abducting, sexually assaulting woman on Fiesta Island

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 50-year-old landscaper was behind bars Friday on suspicion of abducting a pedestrian in Linda Vista, taking her to Fiesta Island and raping her, authorities reported.

Sex-crimes detectives arrested Michael John Kobulnicky of Lemon Grove as he was walking near his apartment on Thursday afternoon, according to San Diego police.

About 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Kobulnicky allegedly spotted the alleged victim while driving on Linda Vista Road, pulled over and asked her if she wanted a ride home, SDPD Lt. Anastasia Smith said.

The 56-year-old woman accepted the offer and got into Kobulnicky's vehicle, Smith said. When they reached the woman's residence, however, he kept driving and continued on into the Mission Bay area.

After parking on Fiesta Island, the 6-foot-3-inch, 205-pound suspect allegedly pulled the victim out of the vehicle and sexually assaulted her, the lieutenant said. He then drove off, leaving her behind.

The woman immediately reported the alleged crimes, and investigators gathered evidence, including surveillance video. Six days later, police released some of the footage to local news outlets. The resulting publicity generated "numerous" tips that helped detectives identify Kobulnicky as the alleged assailant, Smith said.

Kobulnicky, who is employed as a landscape supervisor, was booked into county jail on suspicion of rape, kidnapping and forcible sex with a foreign object. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.