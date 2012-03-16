College basketball contest aboard USS Midway slated for November

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego organization called Syndicus Entertainment and the San Diego Sports Commission announced Friday they plan to hold a college basketball contest aboard the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum.

The event came about after Morale Entertainment, which put on last fall's game between North Carolina and Michigan State aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, announced it was going to host this year's edition on the East Coast. The promoter said the Navy indicated no active aircraft carrier would be available in San Diego this fall.

The joint statement from Syndicus and the sports commission said the participating teams for the Nov. 9 game will be announced shortly after the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament. The "Battle on the Midway" will begin at 4 p.m. and be nationally televised, the statement said.

It has been widely reported that the organizers of the event on the Midway had their eyes on San Diego State. Georgetown has been invited as the opponent, but officials of that school have not decided whether to take part, according to U-T San Diego.

Morale Entertainment has also invited the Aztecs for its game to play Connecticut, but SDSU officials have not announced whether they will accept.

One of the organizers, former NFL and San Diego Chargers executive Jim Steeg, will put together a multi-day fan experience event surrounding the game.

Also, the foundation of San Francisco Giants pitcher Barry Zito -- a San Diego native -- will host a nationally televised concert and gala, according to the statement. Proceeds will benefit the foundation, Strikeouts for Troops.