College basketball contest aboard USS Midway slated for November

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego organization called Syndicus Entertainment and the San Diego Sports Commission announced Friday they plan to hold a college basketball contest aboard the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum.
The event came about after Morale Entertainment, which put on last fall's game between North Carolina and Michigan State aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, announced it was going to host this year's edition on the East Coast. The promoter said the Navy indicated no active aircraft carrier would be available in San Diego this fall.
The joint statement from Syndicus and the sports commission said the participating teams for the Nov. 9 game will be announced shortly after the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament. The "Battle on the Midway" will begin at 4 p.m. and be nationally televised, the statement said.
It has been widely reported that the organizers of the event on the Midway had their eyes on San Diego State. Georgetown has been invited as the opponent, but officials of that school have not decided whether to take part, according to U-T San Diego.
Morale Entertainment has also invited the Aztecs for its game to play Connecticut, but SDSU officials have not announced whether they will accept.
One of the organizers, former NFL and San Diego Chargers executive Jim Steeg, will put together a multi-day fan experience event surrounding the game.
Also, the foundation of San Francisco Giants pitcher Barry Zito -- a San Diego native -- will host a nationally televised concert and gala, according to the statement. Proceeds will benefit the foundation, Strikeouts for Troops.
The search for a missing boater in Oceanside ended when authorities recovered the man's body hours after the boat he rented Saturday morning washed ashore without him.
A 57-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed, head-on, into another car in North County late Friday night. That collision has many residents concerned with the construction along the roadway and whether it’s a hazard to drivers.
Several people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following, what appears to be, a human smuggling attempt.
A man suspected of carrying out an armed holdup and carjacking in Hillcrest Friday got into a collision hours later in the East County and then fled on foot, prompting police to descend on the area in search of him.
A former lieutenant for a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for his role in a criminal smuggling organization responsible for shipping heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico into San Diego.
A legal battle against the San Diego Association of Government's long-term transportation plan ended Friday when the agency and the environmental group plaintiffs settled out of court.
Rep. Darrell Issa Friday praised Escondido for becoming the first city in San Diego County to express support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
April is “Donate Life” month and San Diego transplant recipients are coming together to encourage organ donation.
It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.