Judge OKs class-action settlement over Honda mileage claims

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A judge gave final approval today to a class-action settlement between Honda Motor Co. and Civic hybrid owners who claimed their cars did not get the gas mileage they were promised.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Timothy Taylor approved the settlement in a 43-page ruling. He had tentatively approved the deal in September.

The settlement gives about 200,000 Civic hybrid owners $100 to $200 each and rebate coupons toward another Honda purchase, and class-action attorneys receive $8.5 million, according to court documents.

The settlement involves Honda Civic hybrids from model years 2003 to 2009.

Last month, a Civic hybrid owner who declined to join the class-action suit was awarded almost $10,000 in small claims court in Los Angeles County, a ruling Honda said it would appeal.