3 Mega Millions winners feeling "luck of the Irish"

SANTA YSABEL (CBS 8) – Three California Lottery players who won the three Mega Millions tickets are feeling the luck of the Irish this St. Patrick's Day, including one in San Diego County.

The tickets, worth $326,163 each, were sold in Santa Ysabel, Nipomo and Los Angeles.

The ticket sold in Santa Ysabel was at Ramco Petroleum, located at 30351 Highway 78.

The tickets matched the numbers 43, 51, 53, 29 and 28, missing only the Mega number of 7.

The California Lottery reminds winners to sign the back of their ticket, keep tickets in a safe place and contact Lottery officials or visit their local Lottery District Office as soon as possible. Winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim prizes.