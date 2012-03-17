Top-seeded Syracuse beats Kansas State 75-59

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Scoop Jardine had 16 points and eight assists to lead top-seeded Syracuse to a 75-59 victory over eighth-seeded Kansas State on Saturday in the third round of the East Regional.

James Southerland added 15 points for the Orange (33-2), who didn't wait until the final minutes to seal the win as they did in the second round against 16th-seeded North Carolina-Asheville.

Syracuse plays the winner of the Vanderbilt-Wisconsin game in Boston on Thursday night in the regional semifinals.

Rodney McGruder had 15 points for the Wildcats (22-11), who struggled from the field against Syracuse's 2-3 zone defense.

Neither team had its leading rebounder. Syracuse's 7-foot Fab Melo, the Big East Defensive Player of the Year, was declared ineligible by the school for the rest of the tournament earlier in the week. About 20 minutes before the start of this game, Kansas State announced that Jamar Samuels would be held out over an eligibility issue.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.