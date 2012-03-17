Man sleeping on sidewalk killed by suspected DUI driver

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspected drunken woman's vehicle veered off Harbor Drive near the San Diego Convention Center Saturday, and drove over and killed a man sleeping on the sidewalk, San Diego police said.

A 50-year-old woman was driving north near Park Boulevard about 6:30 a.m. when her vehicle left the roadway and traveled a distance on the sidewalk before striking the man, who was sleeping in the area, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they suspected the motorist was drunk, but did not immediately arrest her or give other details.