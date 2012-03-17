Last winter storm brings rain, snow and strong winds to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The last winter storm of the season blew into San Diego County Saturday, bringing rain, snow and strong winds.

Rainfall totals from the blustery system, which will likely linger into Sunday, should be in the 1-2 inch range along the coast, 3-5 inches in the mountains and about a half-inch in the desert, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow could fall down to the 2,000 foot elevation. Less than 4 inches were expected at altitudes between 3,500 and 4,500 feet, 8 to 16 inches in higher areas up to 6,500 feet and more than 2 feet of snow could fall on the highest peaks, the NWS said.

Blowing snow could reduce visibility to near zero at times and travelers were advised to keep an extra flashlight, food and water and chains in vehicles. Travel may be impacted on Interstate 8 through the mountains, and the weather could also turn deadly for unprepared campers or hikers, the NWS said.

Winds of 25-35 mph are expected in the mountains and deserts, with stronger gusts.

At the beaches, a big surf should be running. A high surf advisory was to take effect at noon for breakers 4-6 feet, building to 6-10 feet after 8 p.m., according to the NWS.

Water temperatures was around 60 degrees. The high surf advisory was to remain in effect through 2 p.m. Monday.