Taco shop owner fatally shoots armed robbery suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who tried to hold up a taco shop in San Carlos was fatally shot by an employee, police said Saturday.

The shooting at Cotija at Navajo Road and Golfcrest Drive was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, and the victim was found near El Cajon Boulevard and 41st Street, where a suspected getaway car was found, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The restaurant owner told a local news source that the business, which had a window shattered by a bullet, had been robbed several times in the last few years.

The name of the dead man was being withheld early Saturday.