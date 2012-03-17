Taco shop owner fatally shoots armed robbery suspect - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Taco shop owner fatally shoots armed robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who tried to hold up a taco shop in San Carlos was fatally shot by an employee, police said Saturday.

The shooting at Cotija at Navajo Road and Golfcrest Drive was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, and the victim was found near El Cajon Boulevard and 41st Street, where a suspected getaway car was found, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The restaurant owner told a local news source that the business, which had a window shattered by a bullet, had been robbed several times in the last few years.

The name of the dead man was being withheld early Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.