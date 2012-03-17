Suspected DUI driver runs over woman lying in Hillcrest alley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspected drunken driver allegedly ran over a 27-year-old woman who was lying in a Hillcrest alley early Saturday, which caused the woman to be hospitalized with serious internal injuries, San Diego police said.

The 20-something male driver of a GMC Aztec was headed west about 2:55 a.m. in a south alley in the 1000 block of Robinson Street, near 10th Avenue, when he drove over the woman, who was also believed to be drunk, according to San Diego police Officer Frank Cali.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated and the driver was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving, Cali said.