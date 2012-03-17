Big rig crash temporarily closes I-5 lanes in Oceanside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Big rig crash temporarily closes I-5 lanes in Oceanside

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A big rig spun out and jack-knifed while headed north on Interstate 5 in Oceanside Saturday which prompted officials to close the two left-hand lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 12:05 p.m. just north of state Route 78, the CHP said.

The semi's tanks were empty, however an absorbent was brought in to soak up transmission fuel that was leaking from the truck, CHP officials said.

The truck's driver was not injured, the CHP said.

The lanes were expected to be closed until 2 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.