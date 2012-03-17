Big rig crash temporarily closes I-5 lanes in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A big rig spun out and jack-knifed while headed north on Interstate 5 in Oceanside Saturday which prompted officials to close the two left-hand lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 12:05 p.m. just north of state Route 78, the CHP said.

The semi's tanks were empty, however an absorbent was brought in to soak up transmission fuel that was leaking from the truck, CHP officials said.

The truck's driver was not injured, the CHP said.

The lanes were expected to be closed until 2 p.m.