Man robs Mission Valley Arby's restaurant at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – San Diego police are searching for a man who robbed an Arby's restaurant in Mission Valley Saturday.

It happened at 5:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of Mission Gorge Road near Friars Road.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a hoodie and jeans, around 25 to 30 years old and about 6'1" tall.

The amount of cash stolen is unknown.

