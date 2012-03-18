Man who tried to stab police officer, shot

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police shot a man who refused to stop when ordered, then tried to stab an officer in a confrontation in Southcrest, police said Sunday.

The shooting, in response to a report of a man with a gun, occurred at or near 38th and Alpha streets about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, and medics took the wounded man to a hospital, police said.

The man who was shot did not stop when an officer told him to, according to police statement.

When an officer tried to grab the man, he tried to stab him with a knife, police said.

The wounded man, whose name was unavailable, was believed to be in his 20s. Police said they had not verified his name, and no hospital condition was available. No police officers were hurt.