Heavy snow, ice reported on I-8 from SR-79 to In-Ko-Pah

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Heavy snow and icy conditions are reported on Interstate 8 in East County Sunday.

Last night's storm left snow between the state Route 79 interchange at Guatay and the In-Ko-Pah Park exit east of Jacumba.

Caltrans and CHP crews were stopping traffic on the freeway, and escorting cars and trucks across the area in convoys behind snowplows. Chains were not required on the freeway itself, but were necessary on back country roads.

Chains were required on Mount Palomar's two access roads.

Snow was falling down to the 2,000-foot elevation, including the mountains on state routes 76, 78 and 79 in East County.

Heavy winds were reported in the mountains and deserts.