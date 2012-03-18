La Mesa police search for suspect who robbed Motel 6

LA MESA (CNS) - La Mesa police were on the lookout Sunday for a man suspected in the armed robbery of a Motel 6.

The suspect, who was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, entered the motel's lobby at 7621 Alvarado Road about 7:55 p.m. Saturday and told a clerk to give him the money, police said.

The clerk handed over money from the register and the robber ran away in an unknown direction, police said. No vehicle was seen.

Officers searched the surrounding areas but were unable to find the suspect, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old with a mustache, goatee and a dark complexion. He stood about 5 feet-10 with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, black sweater, a black beanie, black pants and black gloves.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at (619) 667-1400 or contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.com.