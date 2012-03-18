Homeless man who attacked man with hammer, jailed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A homeless man who attacked a parking lot attendant with a hammer was jailed Sunday, San Diego police said.

The attack in the 2300 block of San Diego Avenue occurred about 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Todd Sluss said.

The victim partially blocked the blow with his arm but suffered a cut and bruising, Sluss said. The name of the suspect, who is expected to be charged with assault with a deadly weapon, was unavailable early Sunday.