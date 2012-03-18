San Diego police arrest 9 DUI suspects during St. Patty's Day checkpoints

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police officers arrested nine suspected drunken drivers at a downtown checkpoint and extra saturation patrols in Pacific Beach that began St. Patrick's Day and wrapped up early Sunday.

The checkpoint was set up on First Avenue near Beech Street from 10:15 p.m. Saturday to 1:45 a.m. today, according to Officer Mark McCullough. More than 1,900 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and three drivers were arrested for suspicion of drunken driving.

Officers also cited a driver who had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, McCullough said.

The checkpoint was set up about a mile away from the Gaslamp District, which was cordoned off on Sixth Avenue between E and G streets, F Street between Fifth and Seventh avenues and on G Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues for the 17th annual "sham-Rock" block party.

That event included a free designated driver shuttle to take its revelers anywhere in the county. Event officials were unable to be reached Sunday to obtain an attendance total or the amount raised to benefit the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation.

Officers arrested six suspected drunken drivers in Pacific Beach, including driver booked for suspicion of felony drunken driving after he struck a guardrail, breaking his passenger's ankle, McCullough said.