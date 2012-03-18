More rain, winds expected for tail-end of winter storm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More rain and strong winds were expected Sunday as the tail-end of the last winter storm of the season sweeps over the region.

Snow was reported Sunday on Interstate 8 from Pine Valley to Jacumba, at the Imperial County Line, according to the California Highway Patrol.

By morning, automated gauges collected nearly two and a half inches of rain in Alpine. Other totals included nearly 2 inches in Julian and on Palomar

Mountain, with frozen precipitation reported Saturday evening. Unoffical NWS totals included 1.81 inches on Mount Woodson, 1.72 inches in Escondido, 1.24 inches in Fallbrook, and just below an inch in Vista.

In the city, .41 inches was observed at Lindbergh Field.

Three inches of snow was reported in Warner Springs, according to the NWS.

Heavy snow was expected in the mountains through the evening.

Forecasters expected 3 to 4 additional inches to fall below 3,500 feet, up to 8 inches in elevations to 4,500 feet, up to a foot above 4,500 feet and 18 inches could fall on the highest peaks.

Blowing snow could reduce visibility to near zero at times and travelers were advised to keep an extra flashlight, food and water and chains in vehicles. The weather could also turn deadly for unprepared campers or hikers, the NWS said.

Today's forecast for coastal areas called for widespread showers with isolated thunderstorms that could produce small hail in the morning. The CHP reported hail on state Route 163 in Mission Valley shortly before 8 a.m.

Highs were expected to be 54 to 59 degrees near the coast, 49 to 54 inland with winds out of the west at 20-30 mph, with gusts possible up to 45 mph, which prompted the NWS to issue a wind advisory, effective through 9 p.m.

The storm was also expected to churn up the surf, and a big, wind-driven westerly swell would be running, producing surf of 6-8 feet. Some sets may be roll in around 10 feet on west-facing beaches. A NWS high surf advisory will be in effect through 2 p.m. Monday.

Gale warnings were posted for coastal waters, with monstrous swells and wind waves.

By Sunday evening, most of the moisture should have moved east, but showers remained in the forecast.