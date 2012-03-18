Police, family members search for missing San Diego Christian College freshman

EL CAJON (CBS 8) – Police and family members are searching for the whereabouts of a San Diego Christian College freshman who has mysteriously disappeared from the El Cajon campus.

19-year-old Matthew Hygh was last seen on campus Tuesday, March 6.

Hygh is 5'10, 140 pounds, with a beard and mustache.

Since the search began, law enforcement officials have confirmed seeing Hygh's car, a two-door, green Hyundai, on highway 86 near Indio on March 15.

Author Christopher McCandless, who authored the memoir "Into the Wild," is known to have camped in the Indio area. Hygh's friends say he is an admirer of the book and, in the past, had talked about living out the author's account of divorcing himself from his family, friends and possessions in search of spiritual knowledge and communion with nature. But Hygh's mother Karen, of Dewitt, Michigan, visited him very recently but is uncertain as to what caused the disappearance.

"Matt is not an experienced outdoorsman," said his father, Tim, who, as part of the search effort, has established a Facebook page called "FindMattHygh" in an attempt to gather and disseminate information. The page now has almost 1,300 followers.

A reward is being offered for information leading to his discovery. Students at SDCC have put up posters across campus to help with the search and will hold a prayer vigil Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Hygh enrolled at SDCC with the intent of becoming a relief mission pilot. He recently spent his spring break doing volunteer construction work at an orphanage in Mexico.