Oceanside crash kills Camp Pendleton Marine

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A driver's car hydroplaned on the old Coast Highway in Oceanside, and struck a palm tree which then collapsed on the car, killing the passenger, a 25-year-old Camp Pendleton-based Marine, coroners said Sunday.
The Marine, whose name was not immediately released, was the front seat passenger in a 2005 Ford Mustang. It had been headed north on Coast Highway, at Michigan Street, about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.
The car's driver lost control on the wet pavement and the car hit the palm tree, which then fell on the vehicle, the Medical Examiner's office reported.
Oceanside police and fire personnel responded and extricated both the driver and the passenger who were then taken to a hospital. The passenger was pronounced dead at 2:55 a.m. Saturday, the Medical Examiner's Office reported.
