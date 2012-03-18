Volquez endures hail, rain & wind for Padres

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Edinson Volquez endured three innings of hail, rain and wind as a San Diego Padres' split squad rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 Sunday.

Acquired from Cincinnati in December, Volquez gave up one run, two hits and four walks with one strikeout in his third spring training start. The Giants' only run came in the third inning when Emmanuel Burris hit a two-out triple and scored on a wild pitch.

San Francisco's Madison Bumgarner gave up four hits in five shutout innings with no walks and a pair of strikeouts.

