Interstate 8 reopened after closure due to winter weather

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol is re-opening Interstate 8 from East Willows Road to Imperial Highway Monday.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CHP has shut down Interstate 8 from East Willows Road to Ocotillo in both directions Monday.

This comes after several vehicles slid off the road due to snow and ice.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The tail end of the last storm of the winter season moved eastward across San Diego County early Monday, dropping more rainfall and snow in the region.

Before the storm clears out completely later Monday, it could drop an additional quarter-inch of rain in coastal and valley areas, and up to four inches of additional snow in the mountains, where the snow level was at 2,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory originally set to expire at 9 a.m. for the mountains was extended to 1 p.m. Affected areas included Boulevard, Campo, Cuyamaca, Descanso, Julian, Lake Henshaw, Mount Laguna, Pine Valley, Santa Ysabel and Warner Springs. In addition to snow, wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour were in the mountains Monday morning, the Weather Service advised.

Schools in the Julian and Mountain Empire Unified school districts were closed Monday due to snow. In the far reaches of East County, Interstate 8 was closed in both directions from East Willows Road to Imperial Highway due to hazardous road conditions until around 9 a.m.

In the deserts, a wind advisory is scheduled until 10 a.m. And along the coast, where 7- to 10-foot waves are reported, a high surf advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m.

A small craft advisory for hazardous seas is scheduled to expire at 11 a.m., but a small craft advisory for winds will then take effect, lasting through Monday evening.

The NWS reported that as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the storm -- which first struck Saturday morning -- had dropped a total of 1.13 inches of rain in Vista,

0.5 inches at Lindbergh Field, 0.73 inches in National City, 1.5 inches in Rancho San Diego, 2.85 inches in Alpine, 2.24 inches in Potrero, 1.93 inches on Mount Woodson, 1.72 inches in Escondido and 1.89 inches in Valley Center.

In the mountains, the first two days of the storm brought 10 inches of snow on Palomar Mountain, 12 inches in Julian and 14 inches on Mount Laguna, the NWS reported.

A frost advisory is scheduled in the valleys from late Monday night until early Tuesday. During the advisory period, temperatures in the valleys will fall to near freezing, the Weather Service reported.