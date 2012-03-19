Neighbor accused of abducting toddler from home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 35-year-old 4S Ranch man was in custody Monday on suspicion of having abducted a neighbor's 2-year-old daughter, holding her for around two hours before bringing her back, authorities said.

Douglas Eric Schwerdt was arrested Sunday evening and booked into San

Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony kidnapping and felony burglary, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Earlier in the day, Schwerdt called the victim's mother and asked if he could take the toddler on a hike, sheriff's Sgt. Matthew Glisson said in a statement. The sergeant described Schwerdt and the mother as friends in a non-dating relationship.

The mother allegedly refused Schwerdt's request and later left her apartment in the 17100 block of Alva Road to run an errand, leaving the girl in the care of her grandfather, Glisson said.

Sometime between 5 and 5:30 p.m., Schwerdt allegedly knocked on the woman's door but was refused entry by the toddler's grandfather. The grandfather then became distracted by something, and returned moments later to find Schwerdt and the toddler missing, Glisson said.

Deputies received a report of the alleged kidnapping at 5:52 p.m. and began a nearly two-hour search for the infant. During the search, Schwerdt called the victim's mother and said he was bringing the toddler home, Glisson said.

He was arrested a few minutes after he returned to the apartment complex. The victim appeared unharmed as she was returned to her mother, Glisson said.

Schwerdt could be arraigned as early as Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.