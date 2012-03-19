Woman struck by Amtrak in Cardiff expected to be OK

CARDIFF (CNS) - A 53-year-old woman struck by an Amtrak train in the Cardiff area was expected to be OK, authorities said Monday.

The woman and a male companion were walking along the railroad tracks near the 2700 block of Manchester Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday when the accident occurred, according to the San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. William Dreyer.

They told investigators they did not see or hear the train as it approached from behind them until it was just a few feet away, Dreyer said in a statement.

The male companion got out of harm's way and attempted to pull the woman with him but she was struck on the left shoulder and back area, Dreyer said, adding she was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital with moderate injuries.

Amtrak service was interrupted for about an hour following the accident.