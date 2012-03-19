Car crashes into canyon near Black Mountain Road

RANCHO PENASQUITOS (CBS 8) - Fire rescue crews are at a crash in Rancho Penasquitos where an elderly man drove off the road into a canyon Monday.

The man lost control of his car during heavy rain and slid halfway down an embankment off Black Mountain Road.

It took 15 firefighters 20 minutes to rescue the man from the side of the cliff. He was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

There is no word on his injuries.