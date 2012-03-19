2 hospitalized in rollover crash on Friars Road - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 hospitalized in rollover crash on Friars Road

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Authorities say speed and wet road conditions caused a rollover accident in Mission Valley.

An SUV flipped over on the Friars Road Exit, from the northbound 163. The accident backed-up traffic in the area around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

The driver and a nine-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital.

No word on their conditions.

