One person killed in crash on I-8 near SDSU

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A collision involving at least two vehicles left one person dead Monday on Interstate 8 in Del Cerro, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The accident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, near College Avenue, the CHP reported. The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

