Suspect sought in Pacific Beach bank robbery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Monday for help in identifying a thief who threatened to shoot employees while robbing a Pacific Beach bank.

The bandit -- who appeared to be a black man of about 30 but may have been wearing a realistic mask -- approached a guard outside the US Bank branch in the 1600 block of Grand Avenue about 10:15 a.m. Friday, pulled a pistol and forced him to enter the building with him, according to the FBI.

Once inside, the armed man announced he was robbing the office, then proceeded to demand cash from bank workers and repeatedly threatened to open fire on them if they did not comply.

After collecting an undisclosed amount of currency, the robber fled.

Witnesses described him as about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 200 pounds, according to the FBI. He was wearing a dark-blue jumpsuit, dark-colored knit cap, dark shoes, sunglasses and gloves, and was carrying a brown paper bag with a handle on it. Surveillance cameras captured images of the bandit.

Anyone with information about the holdup is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.