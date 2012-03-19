Would-be burglar shot by motorcycle shop owner pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who was shot after allegedly pointing a loaded shotgun at the owner of a motorcycle shop during an attempted burglary pleaded not guilty Monday to assault with a firearm and commercial burglary.
Christopher Lamont Peterson, 37, was ordered held without bail because he was on probation for a previous drug conviction when the alleged break-in occurred at Trophy Motorcycles in Talmadge on March 15.
Deputy District Attorney John Pro said Peterson was confronted by the store's co-owner, Isaac Heinrich, about 2:20 a.m. as the suspect tried to leave the motorcycle shop.
Pro said Heinrich had his .40-caliber handgun with him and ordered Peterson to stop, but Peterson -- armed with a loaded shotgun that Heinrich kept in the store -- allegedly pointed the shotgun at Heinrich.
Heinrich shot at the suspect three to four times but missed, and Peterson continued to advance toward him, Pro said.
The store owner then shot Peterson three times in the leg, the prosecutor said.
Besides the shotgun, Peterson also had a computer and a camera from the store when he was shot, Pro said.
According to a court document, Peterson was convicted of breaking and entering in North Carolina in 1991 and 1992. He faces 14 years and eight months in prison if convicted.
A readiness conference was set for March 28 and a preliminary hearing for April 2.
The search for a missing boater in Oceanside ended when authorities recovered the man's body hours after the boat he rented Saturday morning washed ashore without him.
A 57-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed, head-on, into another car in North County late Friday night. That collision has many residents concerned with the construction along the roadway and whether it’s a hazard to drivers.
Several people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following, what appears to be, a human smuggling attempt.
A man suspected of carrying out an armed holdup and carjacking in Hillcrest Friday got into a collision hours later in the East County and then fled on foot, prompting police to descend on the area in search of him.
A former lieutenant for a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for his role in a criminal smuggling organization responsible for shipping heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico into San Diego.
A legal battle against the San Diego Association of Government's long-term transportation plan ended Friday when the agency and the environmental group plaintiffs settled out of court.
Rep. Darrell Issa Friday praised Escondido for becoming the first city in San Diego County to express support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
April is “Donate Life” month and San Diego transplant recipients are coming together to encourage organ donation.
It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.