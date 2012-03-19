10-year-old pilot whale now calls SeaWorld home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

10-year-old pilot whale now calls SeaWorld home

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 10-year-old male pilot whale is getting comfortable in his new home at SeaWorld San Diego.

The 1,200-pound, 11 1/2 foot-long whale arrived from Japan. Argo was rescued in 2004 after stranding himself on a beach on the eastern coast of Japan.

Rescuers made several attempts to return him to the ocean, but he kept beaching himself. He was sent to San Diego because the SeaWorld in Kamogawa has no other pilot whales.

