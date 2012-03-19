2012 Padres slogans

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Baseball season is right around the corner, and expectations for the home team aren't very high. The Padres are picked to finish last in the National League West. Las Vegas has them pegged at winning only 70 games, finishing about 20 games out of first place.

Yet, I am a baseball fan and a San Diego fan, and you never know, this team just may surprise us. So let's give them a chance. I believe that the Padres need to come up with a snappy slogan to capture our imagination and bring fans out to the ballpark.





Here's a list of my top 10 favorite slogans for the 2012 Padres:

10. Just three outs away from the Tilted Kilt.

9. Bay views no extra charge.

8. We will never be snapdragon.

7. Always amusing, occasionally competitive.

6. Come tailgate in the future Chargers Stadium parking lot.

5. Come for the fun, stay for the game.

4. We don't know you, and you don't know us,

3. Months away from mathematical elimination.

2. Who needs Adrian Gonzalez?

And the number one slogan for the 2012 San Diego Padres:

1. Remember it's not over, 'til it starts.





I can't wait to spend some fun nights at Petco Park. Let's support our team and wish the Padres all the best, because you know they'll be giving us their best. And remember what they say, "Small bankroll, big heart."