Chargers agree to 1-year deal with TE Rosario

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Chargers and free agent tight end Dante Rosario agreed to a one-year contract Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Rosario played four seasons for the Panthers after being picked in the fifth round by Carolina in 2007. He played for Denver last season.

Rosario has 89 catches for 1,011 yards and five touchdowns during his career.

In the 2008 opener, Rosario caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jake Delhomme as time expired to give the Panthers a 26-24 victory against the Chargers.