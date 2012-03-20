Boat fire causes over $1 million in damage - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Boat fire causes over $1 million in damage

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Investigators sought Tuesday to determine what sparked a fast-moving fire that destroyed four boats and damaged five others at Mission Bay Yacht Club, causing an estimated $1.3 million in damage.

The non-injury blaze off the 1200 block of El Carmel Place erupted shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. It took crews about 45 minutes to subdue the intense flames, which also burned part of a dock, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Maurice Luque.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined Tuesday afternoon, though it did not "look to be suspicious," Luque said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.