Boat fire causes over $1 million in damage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Investigators sought Tuesday to determine what sparked a fast-moving fire that destroyed four boats and damaged five others at Mission Bay Yacht Club, causing an estimated $1.3 million in damage.

The non-injury blaze off the 1200 block of El Carmel Place erupted shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. It took crews about 45 minutes to subdue the intense flames, which also burned part of a dock, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Maurice Luque.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined Tuesday afternoon, though it did not "look to be suspicious," Luque said.