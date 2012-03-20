Volvo signs NBA sensation Lin to promote cars

BEIJING (AP) — Emerging NBA star Jeremy Lin has signed a two-year contract with automaker Volvo to promote the company's cars around the world but especially in Asia.

The Chinese-owned company said in statement Tuesday that Lin will participate in Volvo's worldwide corporate and marketing activities as a brand ambassador. The contract will focus on China, the United States and other Chinese-language markets in Asia.

Lin was undrafted and cut by two NBA teams before he shot to stardom with the New York Knicks this season. He's the NBA's first American-born player of Chinese or Taiwanese descent.

China is a major market for the NBA. Earlier this month, NBA superstar LeBron James agreed to promote Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins ice cream in Asia.

The popularity of basketball in Asia has grown during the last decade, in part because of former Houston Rockets center Yao Ming of China, who retired last year.

Volvo made the announcement in New York. It says the first commercials with Lin may appear as early as June.

