Sentencing for man who sexually assaulted women at tire shop

VISTA (CNS) - Sentencing was scheduled Tuesday for a Vista man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the sexual assaults of two female customers at the Oceanside tire shop where he worked.

Jose Ortiz Giron, 42, pleaded guilty to felony sexual battery in connection with the assaults that occurred in October and January at the Olive Tire Shop in the 200 block of Airport Road, near Mission Avenue.

Oceanside police said Giron groped both customers under and over their clothing while they waited for their vehicles to be serviced.