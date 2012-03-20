Town hall meeting on idea to ban English-only students

ENCINITAS (CBS 8) - Hundreds of parents packed a town hall meeting to speak out about proposed changes at two Encinitas elementary schools that would phase out English-only classes on one campus.

"Why I feel so strongly against this proposal is you're taking away our choice. No matter what language it is, the point is still the same. You, Dr. Baird, are picking and choosing what is right for my children," said one mother.

Under the proposal, starting next year, new kindergarten students at Capri Elementary would only be enrolled in a dual-language immersion program in both English and Spanish.

Parents who want to enroll their children in English-only classes would have to send them to Paul Ecke Central School.

The district's superintendent says this possible consolidation would benefit the program.

"It relates to budget, it relates to program effectiveness. Generally if you have two small programs and bring them together, it's more efficient to run. You can do it a little cheaper and also it's a little bit more effective where you can have the same campus talking about the same issues," Dr. Tim Baird, EUSD superintendent said.

The school board is expected to vote on the proposal in May.