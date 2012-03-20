Tuberculosis exposure at Mount Carmel High School - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tuberculosis exposure at Mount Carmel High School

RANCHO PENASQUITOS (CBS 8) - A tuberculosis case has been reported at Mount Carmel High School in Rancho Penasquitos.

County health and school officials are notifying students and staff that they may have been exposed.

The period of exposure is from January 3 to March 6 of this year. Free testing will be offered at the school later this month.

