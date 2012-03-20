Arraignment for teen accused in deadly hit and run

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An 18-year-old woman accused of driving drunk in a deadly hit and run accident, will be arraigned Tuesday.

Authorities arrested Nikolette Gallo last Sunday, eight hours after the body of the 23-year-old victim was found on Interstate 8.

Gallo told investigators she thought she hit a sofa, but turned herself in after seeing the accident on the news.

It's unclear why the victim, a UCSD grad student, was walking along the freeway.