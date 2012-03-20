'Real Housewife' Kim Zolciak expecting baby No. 2

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2012 file image released by Bravo, Kroy Biermann, left, and Kim Zolciak pose backstage after Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" show in New York. (AP Photo/Bravo, Peter Kramer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bravo reality star Kim Zolciak and husband Kroy Biermann are expecting their second child.

The 33-year-old "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and the Atlanta Falcons defensive end have a 9 month-old son, KJ.

Zolciak tells Life & Style that she is now four months along with baby number two.

In the magazine, Zolciak says KJ was an "oops," but this pregnancy was "totally planned."

Zolciak and Biermann were married in Georgia on Nov. 11, 2011. Zolciak has two daughters, Brielle, 15, and Ariana, 9, from previous relationships.

