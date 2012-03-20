Elway: Tebow took news of Manning deal with class - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Elway: Tebow took news of Manning deal with class

Posted: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2010 file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) greets Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow (15) at an NFL game, in Denver. (AP Photo/Greg Trott) FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2010 file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) greets Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow (15) at an NFL game, in Denver. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

DENVER (AP) — Broncos executive John Elway said Tim Tebow was disappointed but very positive when they talked about Denver's plans to sign Peyton Manning.

Speaking Tuesday at a news conference to introduce the 11-time Pro Bowl selection as the newest Bronco, Elway said Tebow's response was typical of the exciting young quarterback.

Elway said Tebow was "very positive. He's like, 'We're talking about Peyton Manning. I understand what you're doing.'"

Tebow turned Denver around last season but misfired on passes and was often more effective as a runner. Manning is one the best QBs in league history and won a Super Bowl in 2007.

Elway didn't say exactly what will happen to Tebow but, "It would be our goal for us to get (Tebow) in the best situation possible."

That likely will not be in Miami.

A person familiar with the situation says Tebow would not fit the West Coast offense the Dolphins plan to install this season under first-year coach Joe Philbin. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because trades and other personnel moves are confidential until completed.

The Dolphins have been mentioned as a possible Tebow destination after he starred at the University of Florida. Miami has incumbent quarterback Matt Moore on its roster along with recently signed David Garrard, who is expected to compete for the starting position.

