Tire shop employee sentenced to probation for groping female customers

VISTA (CNS) - A tire shop employee who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two female customers at the Oceanside tire shop where he worked was sentenced Tuesday to probation and must register as a sex offender for life.

Jose Ortiz Giron, 42, who lived in Vista, pleaded guilty to a felony sexual battery in assaults that occurred in October and January at the Olive Tire Shop in the 200 block of Airport Road, near Mission Avenue.

A misdemeanor charge filed in connection with the attack on the second woman was dismissed in light of Giron's plea to the felony charge, prosecutor Laurie Hauf said.

Oceanside police said Giron groped both customers under and over their clothing while they waited for their vehicles to be serviced.

In addition to three years probation, Giron was given credit for 169 days in jail, Hauf said. Giron also will be deported because of his immigration status, the prosecutor said.