What's Going Around - March 20, 2012

Video Report By Barbara-Lee Edwards, Anchor
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Once a common childhood infection, the number of chicken pox cases has really dwindled since the introduction of the chicken pox vaccine. However, it still appears on the local health front, prompting a reminder to keep your child's vaccinations up to date. 

